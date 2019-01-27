American babies are more likely to die before reaching the age of one than those in other wealthy nations.

The US infant mortality rate is about twice as high as in Italy, Spain, and Sweden.

A report published in 2018 blames America's high infant mortality rate on a relatively weak social safety net, a lack of access to preventive care, and high poverty rates while studies also show racial bias plays a role.

The US government says the infant mortality rate is almost twice as high for African-American babies as for their white counterparts.