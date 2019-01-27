The American president tweeted on Dec. 19 “We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency.” This triumphant declaration turned out to be premature as just a few days later a suicide bomber killed at least 15 people in the Syrian city of Manbij including four Americans, part of a US special forces contingent that Trump declared he would withdraw.

Since these events occurred, a debate has ensued in the media and policy circles as to whether Daesh (ISIS) is defeated, or if it can make a comeback.

The problem is that the question of whether Daesh is defeated is a simple question for a complex phenomenon. The ability to answer this question depends on defining what is Daesh: a terrorist group, a state, or an idea?

In terms of a state and idea, Daesh is defeated. However, the attack in Manbij demonstrates that it still poses a threat as a terrorist group.

Assessing the strength of Daesh

US administrations have a history of underestimating Daesh, whether Obama in January 2014 calling it a “junior varsity” version of Al Qaeda, just before it seized the Iraqi city of Falluja, to Trump’s boast of having defeated it.

The history of Daesh has demonstrated the group’s resilience and ability to reinvent itself since 2004 when it was established in Iraq as an affiliate of Al Qaeda.

The group that would become Daesh was able to recover after the death of its founder, Abu Musab al Zarqawi, in 2006.

It also recovered in 2010, when its two primary leaders Abu Ayyub al Masri, an Egyptian bombmaker, and its emir, Abu Umar al Baghdadi were killed in April 2010 during a joint raid between US and Iraqi forces near Tikrit. Unlike 2006 and 2010, Daesh’s current leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi is still alive.

After Iraqis revolted against the precursor of Daesh in 2008 in what is known as the Sahwa and the US began its Surge with an increase in troops deployed in urban centres, the terrorist group dwindled to a mere 700 fighters.

At present, the Center for Strategic and International Studies estimates that Daesh still has 20,000 to 30,000 members in Iraq and Syria. Even if the estimate is the lower figure, or even lower than that, the number is still a far cry from the 700 fighters it had at its low point.

At its peak, Daesh held almost half of Syria and a third of Iraq. Today it operates in rural hideouts as it did during its low point in 2010. Daesh has contracted and reverted back to terrorist attacks and guerrilla-style hit-and-run attacks as it did when it was diminished after the Sahwa and Surge.

Ironically in this weakened state today, it will be harder to defeat Daesh, proving that Trump’s triumphant declaration of victory will still be elusive for the American president. Defeating a terrorist group that is on the run and uses guerrilla tactics is more difficult than destroying Daesh when it fielded a standing army that tried to hold territory.