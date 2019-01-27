Police said a bombing of a cathedral on a southern Philippine island has killed at least 20 people, lowering an earlier announced toll that police said was incorrect due to double counting.

Another 81 people have been wounded in the blast, according to police. The fatalities include 15 civilians and five troops. Among the wounded are 14 troops, two police and 65 civilians.

The first bomb went off at the Jolo cathedral in the provincial capital, followed by a second blast outside the compound as government forces were responding to the attack, security officials said.

TRT World spoke to journalist Noel Tarrazona in Zamboanga City.

Photos on social media showed debris and bodies lying on a busy street outside the Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, which has been hit by bombs in the past.

Troops in armoured carriers sealed off the main road leading to the church while vehicles were transporting the dead and wounded to the hospital.

Some casualties were evacuated by air to nearby Zamboanga city.

"I have directed our troops to heighten their alert level, secure all places of worship and public places at once, and initiate pro-active security measures to thwart hostile plans," said Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana in a statement.