WORLD
4 MIN READ
Thousands protest 'colonisation', 'genocidal' origins of Australia Day
"Today marks the start of colonisation and the start of genocide..."
Thousands protest 'colonisation', 'genocidal' origins of Australia Day
People demonstrate during Australia Day in Sydney, January 26, 2019. / Reuters
By Ayşe Nur Dok
January 26, 2019

Tens of thousands of people rallied across Australia on Saturday calling for the abolition of the Jan. 26 national holiday in protests showing a deep division over a festivity intended to celebrate the birth of modern Australia.

While Australia Day marks the anniversary of the 1788 arrival of the "First Fleet" of British ships at Sydney Cove, many indigenous people, who trace their lineage on the continent back 50,000 years, regard it as "Invasion Day".

"Today marks the start of colonisation and the start of genocide and you name it," said Jayden Riley, 17, who was marching in Sydney in a singlet in the black, yellow, and red colours of the indigenous flag.

'Stolen generation'

"It is not about refusing to celebrate being Australian. This day represents more than just being Australian to our people. My Nan's stolen generation, for example, she was taken from her family and brainwashed to be a Catholic - all that sort of stuff, you know."

At a rally in Sydney stretched along more than half a dozen of city blocks, about 5,000 protesters chanted, "Always was and always will be aboriginal land" and "No pride in genocide."

Protests attended by several thousand people took place in Melbourne, Canberra and other Australian cities.

Government opposes any change

RECOMMENDED

Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government, which faces a general election due in May, opposes any change to the holiday.

Attending official celebrations and a citizenship ceremony in Canberra, Morrison said it is idealism and enlightenment, not cruelty and dispossession that have prevailed in the country.

"These great ideas are the foundation of our modern Australia, and they have transformed us into this most recent chapter of our great story - the one we write together," Morrison told crowds in the capital.

Australia's 700,000 or so indigenous people track near the bottom of its 25 million citizens in almost every economic and social indicator.

"This country stops for a horse race, it stops for an AFL (Australia Football League) grand final, it stops for the Queen's birthday and it stops for an Anzac service and we don't have ever a time where this country stands still to reflect on first peoples of this country and the pain and suffering we've endured since colonisation ," Lidia Thorpe, a former member of parliament, was quoted as saying by ABC News.

On Saturday, Indigenous Affairs Minister Nigel Scullion said he was retiring from politics and would not stand in a general election set for May.

"I am grateful that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have welcomed me in every corner of this continent that I have visited, and worked with me in providing local and national solutions," Scullion said in a statement posted on his website. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Israel returns bodies of 15 Palestinians via ICRC in last exchange under truce deal