A base belonging to Turkish Armed Forces in northern Iraq was attacked after PKK terror group’s provocation, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

“As a result of the provocation of the PKK terrorist organisation, an attack took place in our base area located in northern Iraq,” the ministry said in a statement.

There was a partial damage to vehicles and equipment in the attack, it said, adding that necessary measures were being taken regarding the incident.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the attack, saying “we will not give the right to live to those who intend to disturb our peace and welfare.”

The Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) leader Nechirvan Barzani spoke with the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Saturday discussing the attack.