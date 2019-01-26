TÜRKİYE
Turkish base in northern Iraq attacked after PKK provocation
Attack causes partial damage to vehicles and equipment, Turkish Defense Ministry says in a statement. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the attack.
The attack happened at Turkey's Duhok base in the Iraq's north. / AA
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
January 26, 2019

A base belonging to Turkish Armed Forces in northern Iraq was attacked after PKK terror group’s provocation, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Saturday. 

“As a result of the provocation of the PKK terrorist organisation, an attack took place in our base area located in northern Iraq,” the ministry said in a statement. 

There was a partial damage to vehicles and equipment in the attack, it said, adding that necessary measures were being taken regarding the incident.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the attack, saying “we will not give the right to live to those who intend to disturb our peace and welfare.”

The Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) leader Nechirvan Barzani spoke with the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Saturday discussing the attack.

"There are provocateurs behind the attack and they will be punished," the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement.

The KRG will launch a comprehensive investigation into the incident, read the statement.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — recognised as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people.

TRT World'sCan Hasasu has more details.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
