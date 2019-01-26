WORLD
2 MIN READ
Coalition strikes kill 42 in Daesh's Syria holdout – monitor
Coalition missile strikes have killed 42 people including 13 civilians in the last enclave held by the terror group in eastern Syria.
Coalition strikes kill 42 in Daesh's Syria holdout – monitor
US President Donald Trump announced last month that he was ordering a full withdrawal of 2,000 US troops from Syria. / AP Archive
By Azaera Amza
January 26, 2019

Coalition missile strikes have killed 42 people including 13 civilians in what remains of Daesh's last holdout in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor in Syria, a war monitor said on Saturday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said short-range missiles late on Friday hit homes on farmland near the village of Baghouz, killing 42 people.

Among them were 13 civilians, the Britain-based monitor said.

They included seven Syrians linked to Daesh including three children from the same family, as well as six Iraqi non-combatants, it said.

The coalition was not immediately available for comment, but has in the past said it does everything to avoid targeting civilians.

RECOMMENDED

Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said the targeted area was a launchpad for militants' counterattacks. 

Daesh overran large swathes of Syria and neighbouring Iraq in 2014, declaring a "caliphate", but it has since lost almost all of its territory to various offensives.

But it maintains a presence in Syria's vast Badia desert.

Syria's civil war has killed 360,000 people and displaced millions since it started in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-regime protests.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace