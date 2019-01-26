Turkey wants result-oriented negotiations on Cyprus, not talks that drag on for years, the country's foreign minister said on Friday.

"We need to see the realities. We have no time or energy for years of negotiations," Mevlut Cavusoglu said after receiving an honorary doctorate at Girne American University in Girne, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

"We have seen that it is pointless to be bound by a single option with a patronising approach," he said, stressing that all options must be discussed.

Cavusoglu said that Greek Cypriots apparently were not ready to share anything with the Turks at the 2017 talks in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, which ended in failure.

"Starting new negotiations, without recognising these facts, is nothing but a pipe dream," he said.

Cavusoglu said at those talks no progress was made on the issues of administration, power sharing, political equality, or property, adding that in fact the Greek side took steps "backwards" and continues to do so.

He stated that in the past, Turkey repeatedly considered the Cyprus issue with Russia, which also enjoys a good relationship with the Greek Cypriot administration.

Touching on the war in Syria, which Turkey and Russia have worked on, Cavusoglu said: "If we can also establish a Constitutional Commission in Syria, if we can go to a political process, then other areas of cooperation may also emerge in this region."

Speaking during Cavusoglu’s visit, Mustafa Akinci, president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), said that a solution on Cyprus will be based on negotiations and carried out within the framework of the UN.

"An open-ended and non-result-oriented negotiation process has been tested for 50 years. Now we think that this era has passed," said Akinci.

He added: "No matter what the solution is called, we have underlined that the essence will be political equality."