President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Felix Tshisekedi’s inaugural address began the same way the impoverished country’s political process has been going for the last two years – shaky and interrupted.

The political scene in the DRC has a breadth of justifications for being so jittery – the country was simply not safe enough to hold an election in 2016. An Ebola outbreak in the eastern region was one reason, but so was former president Joseph Kabila’s longtime reluctance to cede power to someone else.

But nevertheless, here we are two years later. The Democratic Republic of Congo has just completed its first peaceful transition of power since the Belgians left 60 years ago. What is next for the naturally wealthy but poverty-plagued country?

Political scuffling

Tshisekedi faces a slew of issues beginning with the DRC’s post-electoral hangover. The disputed December 30 election was marred by allegations of vote rigging, large-scale fraud and suspicions of a backroom deal by Kabila to install Tshisekedi. This pushed aside another opposition candidate, Martin Fayulu, who according to leaked electoral data, was the real winner - reportedly securing 60 percent of the votes.

Many Congolese say Tshisekedi’s surprise victory is one the largely untested opposition leader did not earn.

In his inaugural address, Tshisekedi promised a new era of respect for human rights, addressing one of the most notorious failings of the Kabila era. He also promised to release political prisoners, adding that his presidency would guarantee fundamental freedoms and "banish all forms of discrimination".

But Tshisekedi must also diffuse the anger of Fayulu's supporters, carry out his pledge of ending the "gangrene" of corruption after the Kabila era, and forge a power-sharing arrangement with the outgoing president's bloc.

There is enough cake to go around – but it’s being hoarded

The DRC is a resource-rich country boasting a treasure trove of minerals, ranging from gold and diamonds to copper and coltan – a mineral essential for the batteries used in handheld devices.

Yet, very little of the wealth trickles down to the poor. So much for Reaganomics.

Poverty afflicts the vast majority of the country’s 80 million citizens and has placed the DRC at a mere 176 on the 189-nation Human Development Index by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Between 2013 and 2015, more than $750 million of the revenue paid to state bodies by mining companies went missing, a 2017 report by Global Witness found.