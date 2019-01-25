Qandi Gol is only 30, but already, nearly half her life has been consumed by drugs.

She grew up in one of Afghanistan’s cultural and economic hubs, where multi-coloured roundabouts lead to an iconic blue-tiled mosque, believed by many Afghans to be the burial place of the Imam Ali.

For the last six months, though, Qandi Gol has been living in a cemetery three kilometres outside the city. There, among the graves, away from the gaze of strangers, she feels comfortable to indulge in her heroin addiction.

Standing in the cemetery, surrounded by hundreds of other men and women suffering from addiction, Qandi Gol recalls the story of her own habit. As she speaks, it becomes clear that the 13 years of drug use have taken a heavy physical toll on her. Her hair is dishevelled and filled with specks of dust from the hours she spends each day on the streets begging for money to feed her addiction. Her skin has dried out from sun exposure. Her dark eyes are sunken in and dark circles that have formed around them.

A dark secret

Qandi Gol was 17 when she got married. After an elaborate, traditional ceremony, the two families danced her into the ornately decorated room she would share with her husband in his family’s home.

As was tradition, the room had been newly painted and filled with flowers, new linens were placed on her marital bed. She set out on her new life as the new bride of the family, but quickly realised her in-laws had been hiding a dark secret.

“His brothers were addicted to heroin, so was he. But I didn’t know any of this before,” she says. Soon, her brothers-in-law began to demand money for drugs from her, saying they would beat her if she didn’t comply.

Lacking job prospects and a proper education, she turned to begging on the streets of Afghanistan’s fourth largest city so her in-laws could get high.

“Eventually, they realised the only way to insure that I would continue to bring them money was to get me hooked too.”

Within months of her marriage she joined the ranks of the more than one million women suffering from narcotics addiction in the country. She carried on like this for years, spending her days on the streets of Mazar and her nights lost in a haze of heroin smoke.

Last summer, though, her in-laws, struggling with the economic setbacks of dealing with a family of addicts, cut her off. That was when she fled their home and ended up in the Dasht-e Shor cemetery.

“They were the ones that got me hooked, but then they realised the only way to save money was to deny me drugs,” she says.

Afraid to return to her parents’ home as an addict who left her husband, she had little choice other than to find a community of fellow drug users to live amongst. In Mazar, Dasht-e Shor has long held a reputation for being home to hundreds of addicts.

Palwasha, an aid worker based in Kabul, recalls a 2014 visit with her family to the cemetery to pay her respects to a deceased aunt.

“We were just getting ready to leave when in the distance we saw one of my father’s cousins,” the 24-year-old said. She had never met him, but her family recognised the man instantly.

“He was just standing there, his hair was long and unkempt, his clothes looked dirty and in disrepair and I remember he just kept staring and smiling. He had this odd smile the whole time, and he just started to laugh and laugh,” she says.

That relative, in his thirties, also had his drug addiction supported by his family.

“At one point he ended up in jail, and everyone said his mother would sneak his heroin into the jail by putting into the manto [dumplings] she would bring him,” says Palwasha.

Recently, several cemeteries in Afghanistan’s other urban centres have also become home to thousands of the nation’s 3.6 million addicts. In Kabul, up to 2,000 addicts gather in the Sarai Shamali cemetery, on the road that leads to Mazar, each day. In the Western city of Herat, addicts gather in a cemetery near a shrine located not far from another burial ground that houses the graves of the city’s former Jewish population.