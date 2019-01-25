Digital media company BuzzFeed has started laying off several employees after it announced it will be cutting 15 percent of its jobs, or about 200 people, to trim expenses and become profitable.

BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti wrote employees on Wednesday that the layoffs will help BuzzFeed avoid having to raise money from investors again.

Verizon Media Group also said on Wednesday that it is cutting about 800 jobs in its media division, which includes Yahoo and HuffPost.

The privately held company has not been profitable for several years. It has raised hundreds of millions from such investors as Comcast's NBCUniversal.

Based in New York, BuzzFeed is best known for its viral posts and quizzes and has a well-regarded news division.

Many of the laid-off employees took to Twitter to announce the news and seek new opportunities.