Greece's Parliament on Friday ratified a landmark accord that changes the name of neighbouring Macedonia, ending a decades-old dispute and opening the way for the ex-Yugoslav republic to join the European Union and NATO.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who hammered out the deal with his Macedonian counterpart last year, secured the parliamentary majority needed to get the accord approved with support from independent and opposition lawmakers.

"Today we are writing a new page for the Balkans. The hatred of nationalism and conflict is giving way to friendship, peace, and cooperation," Tsipras wrote on his social media account.

TRTWorld'sIolo ap Dafydd reports from Athens.

Macedonia has already ratified the deal, brokered last year, and its prime minister promptly sent a tweet hailing the Greek Parliament's vote.

The settlement seeks to end a 28-year-old row between Athens and Skopje over the use of the term "Macedonia" by renaming the tiny Balkan state "Republic of North Macedonia" to differentiate it from Greece's northern province of Macedonia.

Greece’s European Union allies welcomed the ratification.

"They had imagination, they took the risk, they were ready to sacrifice their own interests for the greater good," European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted. "Mission impossible accomplished."