“There must be no taboo in this time of dialogue,” said President Macron on Tuesday as he kicked-off a two-month-long national consultation, or ‘Great National Debate,’ that he hopes will solve the yellow vest crisis.

The French president chose a small town gymnasium, packed with 600 Norman mayors, to answer direct questions. He also set up the major themes that are open to public discussion, namely purchasing power and taxation, the organisation of the state and public services, the environmental transition, and last but not least, democracy and citizenship.

The yellow vest protesters take their name from the high-visibility jackets they wear in the streets and at roundabout barricades, which have become symbolic of their movement. Every Saturday for 10 weeks, yellow vests protesters have gathered to express their anger, following an increase in fuel taxes and the belief that Macron, a former investment banker seen as close to big business, is uninterested in their hardships.

Faced with an unignorable crisis, triggered by the implementation of its neoliberal policies, the current government first sought to marginalise and repress the movement – before granting concessions whose reach was deemed insufficient by most protesters. In a bid to reassert authority over the country, last week Macron launched a national debate, which will take place throughout the country over the two coming months.

However, doubts over the government’s motivations overshadow the public discussion. Is this a real opening, that will give way to more democracy, or a diversion to resume control over the news cycle, and pursue the implementation of unpopular reforms? Or, as some opposition leaders have claimed, a disguised campaign launch for the European elections?

A presidency in the balance?

During the first week of the Great Debate, Macron appeared to be on the front line– speaking for a staggering six hours 38 minutes on Tuesday and another six hours 32 on Friday. In two unprecedented question-and-answer sessions, the tenant of the Elysee Palace was drilled by the mayors of Normandy and Occitania. His long replies, during which Macron didn’t appear to wear a earpiece or read notes, were broadcast live by French news channels – two ‘performances’ that were acclaimed by majority deputies and other government backbenchers.

Macron has benefitted from a significant fall in public support for the yellow vest protesters over the past month. In a January 13 letter to the French people, he promised to use the national debate to channel yellow vest anger and shape politics in a more participatory fashion. But officials have already said changing the course of Macron’s reformist agenda, aimed at liberalising the economy, will be off limits.

“The debates are not an opportunity for people to offload all their frustrations, nor are we questioning what we’ve done in the past 18 months,” government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux told BFM TV. “We’re not replaying the election.”

Macron/Monarc

Facing a catastrophic political and financial situation in January of 1789, King Louis XVI summoned ‘his faithful subjects’ to expose the reasons of their anger, and their ideas to remedy the ills of a moribund feudal society. Frenchmen were invited to write about a wide range of topics in the Cahiers de Doleances, or grievance notebooks. It spelt the end of Louis XVI’s reign and sounded the death knell of the Ancien Regime.

Within months, Louis XVI was deposed and four years later, beheaded in public in Paris. Two hundred and thirty years on, President Macron, often criticised for his monarchical ways, is calling a national debate to sooth yellow vest protesters, whose 10-week uprising shook the country. Modern Cahiers de Doleances have been opened up by the mayors of up to 5,000 communes since the beginning of December.

Could the national debate turn out to be the final act of the yellow vests movement? Macron is betting on it. But by limiting the term of the debate, his government risks making the same mistake as that ill-fated monarchy, historian Stephane Sirot of University of Cergy-Pontoise told Le Parisien newspaper.

“Emmanuel Macron could be like Louis XVI who [...] receives the Grievance Notebooks but doesn’t understand anything from them,” he said.

Modalities of the debate

The yellow vest protesters have been demanding the right to call referendums through mass petitions. Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has not rejected the idea. He called citizen-initiated referendums a “useful tool in a democracy” — but said their use should be limited.