Muhammad was the most popular name among male children in Oslo in 2018, for the 11th year in a row, according to statistics released on Wednesday by the Norwegian Statistics Department.

The name, with its many variations, surpassed Oscar, Aksel and Jacob as it maintained its lead.

Mohammad has been the most popular name in Oslo since 2008, reflecting a strong and growing Muslim community in the large city.

In 2017, 8.7 percent of Oslo's population identified as Muslims, with their largest communities originating from ethnic Pakistanis, Somalis, Iraqis and Morrocans.

Nearly 40,000 Norwegian Pakistanis make up the largest ethnic group among Norwegian Muslims. Many migrated to the country as guest workers in the 1960s to 1970s and played a significant role in the country's construction and development.

Oslo is home to the largest immigrant population in the country. Out of Oslo's 624,000 residents, almost 190,000 are immigrants or born to immigrant parents, making up nearly 31 percent of the city's population.

Falling birth rates, changing demographics

The statistics department also found evidence of demographic change underway, with fewer traditional Norwegian surnames ending with "sen", as with as Jensen, Hansen or Andersen. Today, "sen" surnames make up only 14.7 percent of the population, compared to 22.4 percent in 1995.