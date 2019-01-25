Roger Stone, a former adviser to US President Donald Trump who was arrested and later released on bail, said on Friday he would plead not guilty to "politically motivated" charges following his indictment by Russia meddling investigator Robert Mueller.

Stone was earlier arrested and charged with seven counts, including obstruction of an official proceeding, making false statements and witness tampering, according to the office of Mueller.

"I am falsely accused," Stone said outside the courthouse in Ft Lauderdale following his predawn arrest in the southern Florida city, declaring himself "troubled by the political motivations of the prosecutors."

Stone said he believes he's being "persecuted" because of his friendship with President Donald Trump.

He also pledged his support for Donald Trump – one of his "oldest friends" – saying, "I have made it clear that I will not testify against the president, because I would have to bear false witness against him."

The arrest

It was the first move in months by the special prosecutor probing Russian collusion in the 2016 US election and whether Trump and his people tried to obstruct justice.

FBI agents arrived at Stone's home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida early Friday to take him into custody, CNN reported.

One agent pounded on the door and said, "FBI. Open the door," CNN said.

The indictment does not charge Stone with conspiring with WikiLeaks, the anti-secrecy website that published the emails, or with the Russian officers Mueller says hacked them.