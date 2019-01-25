WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ex-player seeks FIFA help for jailed Bahrain refugee athlete
A former Australian football player campaigning to free a Bahraini refugee athlete detained in Thailand wants FIFA, the sport's governing body, to sanction the football associations of Thailand and Bahrain if they fail to help.
Ex-player seeks FIFA help for jailed Bahrain refugee athlete
Craig Foster, former Australian football player speaks during an interview with Reuters at an hotel after visiting refugee Hakeeem Al-Araibi at Bangkok prison, Thailand, January 23, 2019. / Reuters
January 25, 2019

A former Australian football player campaigning to free a Bahraini refugee athlete detained in Thailand wants FIFA, the sport's governing body, to sanction the football associations of Thailand and Bahrain if they fail to help.

Craig Foster submitted an open letter Friday to FIFA President Gianni Infantino calling for the organisation to inform Thailand and Bahrain of potential sporting sanctions, to meet with jailed football player Hakeem al Araibi, and to urge the sport's Asian governing body to issue a statement supporting him.

RECOMMENDED

Al Araibi, a former Bahraini team player who says he fled political repression, was detained in November on arrival in Bangkok on a holiday. 

He was granted asylum by Australia in 2017, but Bahrain wants him extradited to serve a prison sentence for a charge he denies.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Israel returns bodies of 15 Palestinians via ICRC in last exchange under truce deal
Turkic world will leave its mark on this century: Erdogan