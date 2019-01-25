Thousands of people rallied across Sudan on Thursday calling on President Omar al Bashir to resign. At least two people were killed, one of them during the anti-government demonstrations.

The east African nation has been rocked by more than a month of deadly protests triggered by the Bashir government's decision to triple the price of bread.

Protesters chanting the movement's slogan of "Freedom, peace, justice" have been confronted by a crackdown that has drawn international condemnation, including from the United States which has warned Sudan it could damage moves to improve their ties.

According to witnesses, protesters marched through several districts of the capital chanting anti-Bashir slogans, including “The people want the regime to fall”.

Social media activists, meanwhile, shared video appearing to show similar protests in Sudan’s northern cities of Abri and Al-Sukut.

Since mid-December, Sudan has been rocked by popular protests, with demonstrators decrying al-Bashir’s seeming failure to remedy the country’s chronic economic woes.

Death toll