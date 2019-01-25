TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Powerful tornado kills two in Turkey's Antalya
The storm ripped through the Mediterranean province, leaving over 10 others injured and at least one young woman missing.
Powerful tornado kills two in Turkey's Antalya
The powerful storm started Wednesday night, hitting Antalya's Kumluca, Kemer and Finike districts and damaging buildings, agricultural areas, and vehicles. / AA
Mucahid DurmazMucahid Durmaz
January 25, 2019

At least two people have been killed and 11 injured when a powerful tornado hit Turkey's Mediterranean province of Antalya, according to the provincial governor.

"Eleven were injured, including one critically. A university student went missing in Kuzderesi in the Kemer district," the governor Munir Karaloglu said.

Karaloglu said the female student was said to have been in the car with her mother when the storm dragged the car into a stream.

"Her mother survived, but the 20-year-old is still missing," Karaloglu said, adding that search and rescue efforts are working to find her.

RECOMMENDED

Bayram Demir, 40, a municipality employee, was critically injured and later lost his life in hospital.

Demir, who was married and had one child, was reportedly struck by debris hurled around during the tornado.

A 13-year-old boy also died at Kumluca State Hospital, another casualty of the storm.

The powerful storm started Wednesday night, hitting Antalya's Kumluca, Kemer and Finike districts and damaging buildings, agricultural areas, and vehicles.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Israel returns bodies of 15 Palestinians via ICRC in last exchange under truce deal
Turkic world will leave its mark on this century: Erdogan