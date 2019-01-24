Turkey’s Council of Higher Education (YOK) has started a project, with the full support of the Turkish Presidency, called the Preservation of the Academic Heritage in the Middle East. Sponsors include Turkish Airlines, Turkish Radio and Television (TRT), and Turkey’s first news agency Anadolu Agency (AA).

The Preservation of the Academic Heritage in the Middle East project is a threefold project: It aims to dispel the negative associations of the Middle East with war and sorrow; to highlight academics who have come to Turkey and continued their studies interrupted in their home countries; and to increase awareness of the academic prowess of the Middle East by organising panels internationally in cities such as New York, Berlin, Brussels and Moscow.

“When you mention the Middle East, what do people think of? They think only of war. They think of death. Nobody thinks of a library, or an antique handmade book,” says Bilge Kagan Ozdemir, head of the International Affairs Department at YOK.

The primary aim of the Academic Heritage project is to overcome such prejudices by changing preconceived ideas about the Middle East. “[We would like to point out] that this geography is the cradle of civilisation, to create awareness,” Ozdemir adds.