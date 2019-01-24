The opposition leader in Venezuela, Juan Guaido, swore an oath in which he appointed himself as the interim president of Venezuela on Wednesday.

The US government has been pushing for such a move for some time and as recently as January 17 declared its willingness to back the leader of the opposition as the ‘legitimate’ leader of Venezuela.

US President Donald Trump, in a decree announced shortly after Guaido’s oath, announced that the US would recognise the opposition politician - that America endorses - as interim president.

In September of last year, the New York Times reported that the Trump administration was in discussions with disgruntled military leaders with the aim of fostering a coup.

But what is the legal basis, if any, for Guaido to appoint himself?

To understand the most recent crisis, one only has to go back to the presidential elections, boycotted by the opposition in May of last year, and which President Nicolas Maduro won, securing himself a second six-year term.

The opposition in 2015 swept the legislative elections with 56 percent of the vote, yet refused to participate in 2018 presidential elections when it could have conceivably won.

The opposition has found it difficult to counter the Maduro government, sharing little in the way of a unified policy or ideological view of governing beyond the overthrow of Maduro.

Guaido was elected to parliament, known as the National Assembly, in 2015 and in January 2019 he was sworn in as its president.

After the 2015 opposition election victory, the National Assembly set about frustrating the actions of the Maduro government. In addition, it also refused to unseat three lawmakers who were under investigation for voter fraud, leading to the courts ruling that the legislative body was “null and void”.

A report from think tank Brookings argued that the opposition could have used the momentum to push through oil sector, military, and welfare reform.

“The stress of legislating, however, may have simply been too much to bear for an elections-focused coalition,” the report added.

In turn, the Maduro government responded by stripping the National Assembly of its powers and the Venezuelan Supreme Court went on to rule that future decisions made by the National Assembly were unconstitutional.