Greek police fired teargas to disperse crowds gathered outside parliament on Thursday to protest against a deal over the name of neighbouring Macedonia, as an at times angry parliamentary debate spilled into the third day.

Several thousand people massed outside the Greek legislature, some of them chanting "traitors" as lawmakers debated ratification of an agreement reached with the neighbouring ex-Yugoslav state last year.

The Greek parliament delayed the expected approval of the UN-brokered deal by a day due to an increased number of lawmakers who wanted to have a say over it.

The so-called Prespes Agreement between Athens and Skopje changes the tiny Balkan nation's name to Republic of North Macedonia, ending a 28-year-old row between the two countries.

"We are one step before a historic event," Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said, calling on lawmakers to approve the deal.

Although Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras appears to have secured the support of at least 151 deputies in the 300-seat house to get the deal approved, opinion polls have shown most Greeks oppose the term "Macedonia" being used in any agreement.

TRT World's to Iolo ap Dafydd reports from Athens.

They fear it could lead to territorial claims over Greece's largest northern province of Macedonia and an appropriation of Greek cultural heritage.