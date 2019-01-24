Developments that unfolded in a matter of hours have put the future of once-invincible Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in doubt - at least for the time being.

As thousands of people joined anti- and pro-government demonstrations on Wednesday, taking to the streets of Caracas and other cities, domestic political turmoil took on an international dimension.

Long unhappy with a staunchly socialist government in its neighbourhood, the United States, along with some members of the Organization of American States (OAS), on Tuesday, recognised the 35-year-old politician Juan Guaido as an interim president.

Russia, Cuba, and Turkey are among the countries that have announced solidarity with embattled Maduro - while a host of other nations with diplomatic ties to Venezuela have yet to comment on the impasse.

The latest round of trouble in Venezuela started on January 10, when Maduro took oath as the president for another six-year term after winning last year’s presidential elections. At least 40 countries, including the European Union, refused to recognise the legitimacy of his government.

The opposition had boycotted the election, accusing the government of rigging and buying voters by offering them aid in times of economic distress.

On the same day as Maduro was coming in as president, the 35-member OAS passed a resolution by a majority vote, refusing to accept the legitimacy of his government.

Guaido, virtually unknown outside the country a few weeks back, took over as head of the national assembly on January 5. Soon after the OAS decision, he struck a defiant tone, calling Maduro a dictator and calling on the army to intervene.

In recent days, the US has openly backed the leader of the opposition with US Vice President Mike Pence saying he has spoken to “courageous” Juan Guaido.

Maduro is blamed for plunging Venezuela into an economic crisis that has created shortages of food and medicines, caused hyperinflation and pushed more than three million people to seek refuge in neighbouring countries.

For Maduro’s supporters, that is partly a consequence of Washington’s interventionist policies, which seek to promote its corporate interests over the wishes of the Venezuelan people.

The US had imposed economic sanctions on Venezuelan politicians and blocked the country from its capital markets at a time when it desperately needed financing, adding to the misery of the people who are now out on the streets demanding a change.

Now there’s talk about sanctioning Venezuela’s oil exports - the country’s main source of revenue. Some experts fear US policymakers might get carried away and intervene militarily.

But do these events mean Maduro is on his way out - possibly to prison?