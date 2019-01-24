The US is trying to prop up a new government in Venezuela by legitimising the opposition and discrediting President Nicolas Maduro's democratically elected government.

But at a closer look, the opposition Washington counts on is not united but rather made up of a fractured bunch of political parties with diverging goals.

The opposition to Maduro's government is unable to settle on matters such as taking part in elections, negotiating with the government, and whether to support the potential military intervention floated implicitly by outside powers.

Three of the four original members of the of the Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) opposition alliance belong to the association of political parties known as Socialist International, for example, but that common affinity has not prevented the alliance’s break-up.

What actually fractures the Venezuelan opposition is both personal and political rivalries; and party leaders generally pick the strategy that seems to offer the best opportunity for personal and/or party advancement, forging alliances for the same reason. A perceived history of past betrayals often hinders unity talks.

Who is the opposition in Venezuela?

Venezuela's opposition alliance, the MUD, launched in 2009 and the group is composed of about 20 parties from the centre-left, left, centre and right-wing.

The MUD took control of the National Assembly, for the first time in January 2015, after elections the previous month won the alliance 112 seats in the 167-strong body.

What does the opposition want?

The only thing that unites MUD members is their opposition to Maduro. The bloc initially demanded a re-election, but ever since Maduro tightened control over the administration, the MUD keeps changing its political goals.

Among its current demands are restoring the power of the National Assembly, the release of hundreds of political prisoners, and respecting the constitution.

Internal divisions

The MUD has been fractured over strategy, policy, engagement with the government and how far to take protests that have been marked by violence on all sides. Ever since the National Assembly was weakened, before being stripped of its powers, the MUD has increasingly transformed into a protest movement.

Mass demonstrations largely withered after the newly-created Constituent Assembly took over in August, with many people opting to find food and basic necessities rather than take to the streets.

Who Is Juan Guaido?