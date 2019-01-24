In a high-stakes case of dare and double-dare, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi served notice on Wednesday that President Donald Trump won't be allowed to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress next week.

She took the step after Trump said he planned to show up in spite of Democratic objections to the speech taking place with big swaths of the government shut down.

Denied that grand venue, Trump said he will give the State of the Union speech 'when the shutdown is over'.

"I think that's a great blotch on the incredible country that we all love," the US president earlier said. "It's a great, great horrible mark."

Pelosi told Trump the House won't approve a resolution allowing him to address Congress until the shutdown, now in its 33rd day, ends. Trump shot back that Pelosi was afraid of hearing the truth.

Shot down by the shutdown

Fireworks over the speech shot back and forth between the Capitol and the White House as the month-long partial government shutdown showed no signs of ending and with about 800,000 federal workers facing the prospect of going without their second paycheck in a row come Friday and losing some health benefits.

Trump says he won't end the shutdown until his demand for $5.7 billion for a wall with Mexico is met.

House Democrats, feeling pressure to display their vision for border security, are preparing a package that would ignore Trump's demand for $5.7 billion for a wall with Mexico and would instead pay for other ideas aimed at protecting the border.

Though, details of Democrats' border security plan and its cost remained a work in progress on Wednesday. Party leaders said it would include money for scanning devices and other technological tools for improving security at ports of entry and along the boundary, plus funds for more border agents and immigration judges.

"If his $5.7 billion is about border security, then we see ourselves fulfilling that request, only doing it with what I like to call using a smart wall," said No. 3 House Democratic leader Jim Clyburn.

The Senate on Thursday votes on rival plans for reopening federal agencies and paying 800,000 federal workers who are days from missing yet another paycheck.