Venezuela's crisis quickly escalated as President Nicolas Maduro broke off relations with the United States, his biggest trade partner, after opposition leader Juan Guaido backed by the Trump administration declared himself interim president.

For the past two weeks, ever since Maduro took the oath for a second six-year term in the face of international criticism, the newly-invigorated opposition had been preparing for nationwide demonstrations on Wednesday coinciding with the anniversary marking the end of Venezuela's last military dictatorship in 1958.

While the US and several of its aligned regional countries expressed support to Guaido, Mexico, Turkey and Russia threw their weight behind Maduro.

Avert 'disaster'

On Thursday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged dialogue in Venezuela to avoid a "disaster."

Similarly, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also expressed hope the situation in Venezuela is peacefully resolved. The Turkish foreign minister also highlighted that the US and some Latin American countries have repeatedly intervened in internal affairs of Venezuela.

Turkey's Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin tweeted early on Thursday that Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Maduro in a phone call, "'My brother Maduro! Stay strong, we are by your side.'"

Kalin added that Turkey, under Erdogan's leadership, would "maintain its principled stance against coup attempts."

Deaths in protests

At least 13 people have died during two days of unrest in Venezuela amid protests against leftist leader Maduro, a Caracas-based rights group reported on Wednesday.

The deaths, mostly from gunshot wounds, were recorded in the capital and across the country, along with reports of looting in Brazilian border state Bolivar, the Venezuelan Observatory of Social Conflict told AFP news agency.

Russia warns against Maduro ouster

Russian officials and senior lawmakers have reacted angrily to opposition protests in Venezuela that support opposition leader Guaido's claim to the presidency.

Russia considers moves to force Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from power to be "illegal", Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency on Thursday.

Alexei Pushkov, chairman of Russia's information committee at the Federation Council, on Thursday called Guaido's declaration "an attempted coup" backed by the US.

Russia has backed President Maduro with arms deliveries and loans.

Maduro visited Moscow in December, seeking Russia's political support and financial support.

"It's impossible to imagine that this was spontaneous," Pushkov said on state-owned Rossiya 24 television station, referring to the opposition protests. "That was a pre-planned action, and it was certainly coordinated by the United States."

'Civil war' warning

President Donald Trump has promised to use the "full weight" of US economic and diplomatic power to push for the restoration of Venezuela's democracy.

Pushkov warned that the showdown between Maduro and Guaido "could lead to a civil conflict, even civil war."

Most Latin American nations, especially those aligned to the US, recognised the 35-year-old leader of Venezuela's opposition-dominated National Assembly as interim president as did Canada.

Longstanding leftist allies Bolivia and Cuba were the only countries in the region to explicitly voice support for Maduro as Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay and Peru backed Guaido.

However, Mexico - once a vocal member of the Lima Group regional bloc created to pressure Maduro to enact democratic reforms - struck a discordant note under new President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, saying it would not take sides and branding support for Guaido is a violation of sovereignty.

'Get out! Leave Venezuela'

Maduro announced he was breaking off diplomatic ties with the US after Donald Trump recognised Guaido as the "interim president."

"I've decided to break diplomatic and political relations with the imperialist government of the United States," said Maduro to thousands of supporters in Caracas.

"Get out! Leave Venezuela, here there's dignity, damn it," he said, giving the US delegation 72 hours to quit the country.

However, the state department hit back, saying Maduro has no authority to sever relations with the US.

"The United States does not recognize the Maduro regime as the government of Venezuela," a statement said.

"Accordingly the United States does not consider former president Nicolas Maduro to have the legal authority to break diplomatic relations with the United States or to declare our diplomats persona non grata."