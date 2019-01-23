Two days after Israel struck Iran's Quds Forces in Syria, Russia responded meekly.

Instead of adopting tough rhetoric against Israel for targeting the allied Iranian forces, Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Tel Aviv should not deliver air strikes against a 'sovereign state.'

"The escalation of hostilities in the region is not in line with the interests of Middle East states, including Israel," Zakharova said in what appeared to be a broad statement delivered over a serious geopolitical question.

Just a month ago in December 2018, Moscow even displayed tacit support to Israel's military operation against pro-Iranian Hezbollah group in the south of Lebanon.

So how does Russia balance its relations with Israel and Iran?

Without Iran's support Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad would have been swept out of power and both Tehran and Moscow have worked in tandem to ensure the rebel forces are kept at bay.

Since the late sixteenth century, Iran and Russia have engaged in both confrontation and collaboration. Both powers have had competing ambitions for regional influence, which at times led them to engage in clashes and skirmishes.

According to Stephen J. Flanagan, a senior political scientist at RAND Corporation, Iranians have "maintained a defensive attitude" towards Russia, largely perceiving it as a potential threat.

But since then trade between the two countries have increased in the last two decades, with Moscow even deciding to back Tehran when the US imposed new oil sanctions against the Shia-majority country in March 2018.

Conflicting strategic interests Israel has taken an aggressive military approach against Iran, declaring its intent to preempt Tehran's nuclear program before it could manufacture nuclear warheads.

But Israel's anti-Iran policy somehow contradicts Moscow's recent diplomatic moves since Russia provides technical assistance to Iran's nuclear program, supplies it with weapons, and gives it diplomatic support at the United Nations.