Turkey’s Transport Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan said Ankara would lift a ban on flights to Sulaymaniyah, in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) held region in northern Iraq.

“Turkish Airlines to resume seven flights to Sulaymaniyah every week,” said Turhan, adding the ban would be lifted on Friday.

The relations between Turkey and the KRG strained after the regional government held a non-binding and widely seen as an illegal independence vote to break up from Iraq, despite warnings from Baghdad.