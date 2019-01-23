A reinvigorated opposition in cash-strapped Venezuela is hoping to rally thousands of people in demonstrations on January 23 in its latest push to remove President Nicolas Maduro from power.

This month, Maduro began another six-year term in office after a lengthy constitutional crisis and winning an election that his opponents say was rigged.

He has held on to power despite hyperinflation that hit 80,000 percent, food and medicine shortages, and worsening living conditions which according to the UN, forced 3 million people to take refuge in neighbouring countries.

The protests come just days after a failed mutiny by a few soldiers who called on Venezuelans to help them overthrow the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela, which has been in power for more than a decade.

Hope — at least among Maduro’s detractors — is high with the entry of a fresh contestant on the country’s shaky political stage.

A new kid on the bloc

Unknown to most people outside of Venezuela just a few weeks ago, Juan Guaido, a 35-year-old politician, has emerged as a unifying force within a fractured opposition.

Elected as head of the opposition-controlled national assembly this month, he has mounted a challenge to Maduro’s presidency, calling for a transition government to hold elections within 30 days.

While Venezuelan opposition has shown street power by organising massive demonstrations before, it has not managed to transform widespread public discontent into a victory at the polls.

Maduro, who took office in 2013 from the late socialist leader Hugo Chavez, has effectively withstood the onslaught of the opposition coalition, which is made up of parties of varying ideologies from across the political spectrum.

He has also used political manoeuvers to ensure that opposition doesn’t have the means to undermine his government, writes Harold Trinkunas in a report for the Brooking Institution.

After losing control of the legislature in 2015, Maduro’s government nominated its supporters to head the country’s top court, which blocked legislation that could have kept checks on government officials.

Then, under the pretext of not getting cooperation from the legislators, he set up a constituent assembly — a parallel legislature that was designed to elect members from rural areas, where Maduro’s popularity is intact.

It was also given the task of rewriting the constitution, a move that opposition referred to as a ‘self-coup’, whereas Maduro justified it as necessary to guarantee the stability of the country.

The American hand