China recognises the Taliban as a “political force” amid its participation in the Afghan peace process, said its envoy to Pakistan, according to local media.

Yao Jing, China’s ambassador in Islamabad, also praised Pakistan’s role in facilitating the Afghan peace process -- including its efforts to facilitate talks between the Taliban and US -- and helping end the long conflict in Afghanistan.

"China will pick Taliban as a political force because they are now part of the Afghan political process and they have some political concerns," the Dawn quoted Yao telling a gathering in the northwestern city of Peshawar.

China has had contacts with the Afghan government and Taliban, and its special envoy visited the Taliban political office in Doha, he added.

"China supports all efforts taken for peace in Afghanistan because the Afghan people deserve peace and stability," said Yao.

On Jauary 14, on a four-nation trip, top US peace negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad visited Beijing and met with Chinese officials.