At least three civilians were killed on Tuesday in artillery attacks by the Syrian regime in Syria’s opposition-held Idlib province, according to local sources.

One civilian was killed as the towns of Kafr Zita, Latamnah and Morek — all located inside Idlib’s de-escalation zone — were targeted by regime artillery fire, Rami Sellul, White Helmets civil-defence agency director, said.

Another two civilians, one of them a child, were killed and six wounded under intense artillery fire against Havir village in western Aleppo province, also inside Idlib's de-escalation zone, Omar Haj Obeida, White Helmets' Aleppo director, said.

A total of 45 civilians were killed in regime's attacks in Idlib between September 17 and December 24 last year, according to Syrian Network for Human Rights report published last month.