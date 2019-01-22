Indian troops and police on Tuesday killed at least three rebels and wounded several protesters including six journalists in India-administered Kashmir, police and witnesses said, in a fresh bout of violence in the disputed region.

The rebels were killed in a gun battle in Shirmal village of Shopian district, Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force said in a statement.

"Identities of the militants are yet to be ascertained," the statement said, adding four rebels were killed in the fighting.

However, police in the region confirmed the killing of only three rebels.

One of the four rebels managed to flee the battle site, Greater Kashmir reported.

Journalists, protesters targeted by pellets

During the gun battle, hundreds of people took to the streets, with Indian troops opening fire on the protestors wounding several people including six journalists, who were hit by pellets.

"We wanted to cross the road and displayed our cameras to the Indian forces. Two of us were wearing vests that had clear 'PRESS' signs on them. Despite that, they fired pellets at us," Waseem Andrabi, one of wounded journalists and a photographer for Indian newspaper Hindustan Times, told media.