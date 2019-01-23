UNITED NATIONS – UN official Stephanie Williams has told TRT World of a ‘travesty’ of thousands of men, women, and children being locked up in Libya’s jails, facing torture and abuse, without getting their day in court.

Williams, the UN’s deputy special representative for political affairs in Libya, counted some 6,400 inmates in Libya’s 26 official prisons, more than three quarters of whom were languishing behind bars waiting for their trial dates.

“Those held had little opportunity to challenge the legality of their detention or seek redress for violations suffered,” Williams, a former American diplomat who has served across the region, told TRT World.

“Across the country, arbitrary detention and torture continued to be widespread and there are reports of torture and other ill-treatment, poor detention conditions, medical neglect and the denial of visits from families and lawyers.”

The UN backs Libya’s internationally-recognised government in Tripoli, which is rivalled by another government in the west. Libya is otherwise a patchwork of armed groups scrambling for control of the oil-rich north African country.

The Tripoli government runs 26 official prisons, but thousands of other inmates are held in facilities largely beyond the reach of its officials, while many more are in jails directly run by armed groups, the UN says.

“We are working closely with the Libyan authorities to transfer control of prisons from armed groups to trained professionals under the control of the Ministry of Justice,” Williams said.

“We are also pressing the government to address the travesty of civilians being held in prison without charge or due process.”

In September, the government appointed prosecutors to review the cases of some 3,600 detainees at the prison on Mitiga airbase, one of Tripoli’s biggest detention hubs, which is run by the Special Deterrence Force, a militia.

In that review, about 800 detainees were screened, of whom some 300 were released and others were transferred, according to a report from prosecutors to the UN. Many more reviews were “under consideration”, added Williams.