Almost four months after the gruesome murder of Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) is still hoping to turn the tide on this affair and the ensuing public relations catastrophe.

Saudi officials believe that the reputational damage for Saudi Arabia and the ensuing onslaught of bad press from the Khashoggi murder are ten times worse than the 9/11 attacks when it became known that fifteen of the 19 hijackers were Saudi citizens.

The Saudi regime has tried to navigate the crisis through an acrobatic PR exercise, ranging from diversionary and blame-shifting tactics to sweeping things under the rug, as well as the occasional headlong rush forward.

In this quest for self-preservation, MBS did have a few tricks up his sleeve. Amidst great fanfare, Saudi state television announced a series of royal decrees, through which they reshuffled officials into new positions and created new policymaking bodies, which were predictably led by none other than the crown prince himself.

While some MBS apologists hoped that Riyadh would take concrete steps to deal with the crisis, they were quickly disappointed. The mere fact that this move was announced in the middle of the winter holiday season (December 28) – when the "who's who" of political and media circles were taking a break, meant that the Saudi officials had no illusions that the decrees would be well received.

Then, in their attempt to get ahead of an increasingly inauspicious news cycle, Saudi officials declared the start of a court hearing for 11 people charged in the Khashoggi murder. The date of the opening trial, January 3, was not coincidental at all. It was the day the newly elected US Congress assembled.

Then again, no names of the defendants were released, whereas prosecutors requested the death penalty for five of the defendants. These actions do not bode well for principles of transparency and justice, especially that MBS concentrates all powers, and is effectively a judge, jury and executioner all at once.

Furthermore, MBS’ minions, such as Saud al Qahtani and Ahmed al Assiri, who are directly responsible for the grisly murder of Khashoggi, were reportedly moving freely inside Saudi Arabia and are believed to continue to wield influence within the royal court. This fact only reinforces suspicions that this trial is a complete farce.

The Saudi actions were utterly inadequate to the extent that a senior US State Department official stated ahead of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to Riyadh that “the narrative emerging from the Saudis” had not yet “hit that threshold of credibility and accountability.”

Even a favourably inclined Pompeo had to pay lip service and ask the Saudis to hold every single person responsible for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi accountable.

PR Machine

The Saudi regime continues to spend tens of millions of dollars on lobbying firms and public relations companies to sway international public opinion. In this process, MBS and his sycophants might think that gradually the Khashoggi affair will be a thing of the past. However, they could not be more mistaken.