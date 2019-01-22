NEW DELHI — It is past 10pm and Abdul Rehman, a labourer from the eastern Indian state of Bihar, sits on a thin blanket while his ailing son sleeps next to him on the subway floor outside the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), one of India's largest government-run hospitals.

His 15-year-old son Sadiq is suffering from a disease that has caused his teeth to fall out. He has only four left now.

The teenager went through three back-to-back surgeries over six months in AIIMS last year.

“My son is not keeping well for several months now and complain of severe pain in his jaws, so I thought we should come for a checkup. Doctors at AIIMS recommend some kind of therapy,” says Rehman.

Sadiq also has a tumour around his ribs which needs another surgery.

“We have met the doctors several times but so far they have not given us any date for the surgery,” Rehman says.

The father and son have been staying outside the AIIMS for almost two months now, at a time when air pollution levels in the world's most polluted city are high and night temperatures have fallen below five degrees celsius.

“Sometimes when the subway is overcrowded, we sleep outside on the pavement. On few occasions, we stayed in a Dharamshala [religious sanctuary] as well,” Rehman tells TRT World.

Long waits to access healthcare, that could last from weeks to months, is a norm in India. A government-funded healthcare scheme launched last September was aimed at helping at least half a billion poor and middle class Indians pay for their medical expenses, but suffered from a lack of funds.

India's government spending on public healthcare is alarmingly low. While the wealthiest 10 percent of Indians own three-quarters of India's total wealth, thanks to low interest rates, the government spends just 1 percent of its GDP on the health sector, an extreme contrast compared to the global average of 6 percent.

According to Oxfam's latest report, 63 million Indians are pushed into poverty every year, and they are either forced to pay for healthcare services or if they simply cannot pay they can eventually suffer fatal consequences.

Since state and district-level healthcare services owned by the government lack basic facilities and are largely understaffed, tens of thousands of ailing people throng AIIMS with the hope of receiving advanced medical treatment for subsidised prices.

The patients and their relatives, who can’t afford to stay in hotels or rent a room, camp inside or outside the hospital premises, sleep and eat on pavements or inside nearby subway stations, until they get a doctor's appointment.

Rehman’s elder son works as a labourer in New Delhi’s Anand Vihar, which is about 15 miles from AIIMS. But they can’t stay with him.

“Last year we stayed with him for a few weeks but his landlord told us to leave or pay the monthly rent. We had no choice but to leave, so we ended up here on the street," said Rehman.

Among the others who are camping outside the hospital are the people suffering from cancer and severe lung and chest diseases.

Sarvesh Devi from Ghaziabad – a city in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, less than 30 miles from AIIMS - suffers from throat cancer. Devi along with her husband Amarpal Goswami, who works as a rickshaw driver, has been staying outside the hospital for four days.