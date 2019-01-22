Zimbabwe's Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) said on Tuesday security forces instigated systematic torture of residents following violent protests that erupted last week, sparked by a steep hike in the price of fuel.

The high level of force used on those who died or injured and supported by medical reports pointed to police brutality, a ZHRC commissioner told reporters.

Police say three people died during the unrest last week, but lawyers and human rights groups point to evidence suggesting at least a dozen were killed, while scores were treated for gunshot wounds.

'Unacceptable and a betrayal'

Zimbabwe's president on Tuesday called violence by security forces "unacceptable and a betrayal" and said it will be investigated after a week of economic crisis and crackdown in which activists said a dozen people were killed.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa also called for a "national dialogue" among all political parties as well as religious and civic leaders, even as some of them on Tuesday said arrests had continued overnight. He spoke upon returning home after skipping a high-profile fundraising visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland to de al with the unrest.

Zimbabwe's military was in the streets last week for the first time since post-election violence in August in which six people were killed. This time, people reported being hunted down in their homes by security forces and severely beaten. Doctors treated dozens of gunshot wounds. More than 600 people were arrested, with most denied bail.

Mnangagwa said chaos and insubordination will not be tolerated and "if required, heads will roll."

Fuel price hikes

He defended, however, the dramatic fuel price increase that began the unrest by making gasoline in Zimbabwe the most expensive in the world.

Authorities had said it was meant to ease the demand that had created miles-long lines as gas stations, with some families sleeping in their cars.

But Zimbabweans who had seen little or no improvement in the collapsed economy under Mnangagwa, who took office in late 2017 after the ouster of longtime leader Robert Mugabe, lost their patience. Activists and labor leaders called for people to stay at home for three days in protests. Others took to the streets, with some looting in anger or desperation.

TRT World speaks with journalist Columbus Mavhunga.

Government reaction to protests