The foreign minister of Turkey said on Monday that some Western countries try to ‘cover up’ the murder of the well-known journalist and Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi.

"We see how those, who speak of freedom of press in the world, cover this thing up when they see money," Mevlut Cavusoglu told youth conference attendees in Istanbul.

Khashoggi was a well-known columnist at the Washington Post, killed at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2 last year.

The Saudi government admitted that Saudi intelligence agents killed him after several weeks of denial, and the CIA has ‘concluded’ that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman directly ordered his murder.

Double standards in Khashoggi killing

The foreign minister explained Turkey’s strategy to bring the killing of Khashoggi to light, but expressed his discomfort about the silence of several Western political leaders and diplomats over the tragic crime.

"Now we have made preparations for an international probe in the coming days. We will take the necessary steps," he added.

Previously, Turkey’s Justice Ministry has sought the extradition of the Saudi citizens who have committed the killing - however Saudi officials rejected the extradition request.

For more than two months, Turkish authorities appealed to the international community to solve the case and bring those involved to justice. However, the appeal received a limited reaction.

US President Donald Trump stated: “We may never know all of the facts surrounding the murder of Mr Jamal Khashoggi. In any case, our relationship is with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

His apparent desire to gloss over the killing for the sake of profit, caused widespread international criticism.

Despite this, the US president makes the Saudi regime pay for its own interests when it comes to dumping oil prices, rebuilding Syria and a $350 billion arms trade deal for the next 10 years, of which $110 billion will be for immediate purchase.

Cavusoglu continued his speech by shifting the focus to Turkey’s initiatives in Syria.