Indian police on Tuesday arrested 31 Rohingya Muslims stranded on the border after they were denied entry into Bangladesh and border officials failed to agree on what to do with members of the community fleeing a crackdown in India.

India's Hindu right-wing government regards the Rohingya as illegal aliens and a security risk, and has ordered that tens of thousands of them who live in scattered settlements and slums around the country be identified and repatriated.

The stranded Rohingya, including women and children, are stuck in no-man's land on Bangladesh's border with India since Friday.

Two rounds of talks between border officials failed to find a solution.

"We have arrested them under the Foreigners Act on charges of entering India without valid travel documents," said Ajay Kumar Das, a police official in the northeast state of Tripura that borders Bangladesh.

Hundreds of thousands of members of mostly Buddhist Myanmar's Rohingya community have left their homes in Myanmar's Rakhine state over the decades, most fleeing military crackdowns and discrimination.

Many have sought shelter in Bangladesh - where nearly one million live - but others have ended up in India, Southeast Asia and beyond.