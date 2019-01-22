The war of words between France and Italy escalated over the weekend with Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio accusing France of being the prime cause of the ‘migrant crisis’ in Europe.

But is the tit for tat really about migration or does it cut deeper than the so-called migrant crisis?

Luigi Di Maio, the leader of the far-right party Five Star Movement, raised eyebrows when he asked the European Union to consider imposing sanctions on France for their colonial history in Africa, but ironically failed to mention Italy’s own colonial past in the continent.

He said France had "never stopped colonising tens of African states".

The far-right leader added: "France is one of those countries that by printing money for 14 African states prevents their economic development and contributes to the fact that the refugees leave and then die in the sea or arrive on our coasts.

"If people are leaving today it's because European countries, France above all, have never stopped colonising dozens of African countries.”

France and Italy have in the past clashed over migration. Italy has seen more than 648,000 migrants land on its shore since 2014.

Last year French President Macron accused Italy of not taking migrants, with Italy then accusing France of escorting migrants secretly back to Italy.

Since the current right-wing populist government took power in Italy in June 2018, Macron has attempted to portray himself as the last ideological bulwark of a liberal Europe.

In turn, the Italian government has thrown its support behind the Yellow Vest movement.

"Yellow vests, do not give up!" Di Maio recently wrote in a post on Twitter.

The Five Star Movement leader and Matteo Salvini, leader of the party Lega Nord, have been governing in a coalition that has presided over an increasingly hostile rhetoric towards migrants.