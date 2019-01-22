Indonesia is considering a request by the family of a radical cleric linked to the 2002 Bali bombings, Abu Bakar Bashir, for his early release from jail, authorities said, after news of the plan provoked criticism.

Last week, President Joko Widodo said Bashir, 81, would be granted early release on humanitarian grounds, citing his old age and poor health.

On Monday, Wiranto, the chief security minister, said the government was considering the release following a request from the preacher’s family.

“The president has ordered related officials to immediately conduct a deeper and more comprehensive examination to respond to the request,” the minister, who uses one name, like many Indonesians, said in a statement.

Bashir, who is considered the spiritual leader of the Jemaah Islamiah (JI) group, was convicted under anti-terrorism laws in 2010 for links to militant training camps in the province of Aceh, on the island of Sumatra, and jailed for 15 years.

Although linked to the Bali bombings that killed more than 200 people, Bashir was not convicted for them.