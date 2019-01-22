President Donald Trump's proposal to break through the budget deadlock appeared to be gaining little traction Tuesday, as another missed paycheck loomed for hundreds of thousands of workers and the partial federal shutdown stretched into its fifth week.

Despite the fanfare of the president's announcement and the rush to release the legislative package late on Monday, voting in Congress was not expected to unfold until later in the week.

Even then it seemed doubtful that the 1,300-page "End The Shutdown And Secure The Border Act" released by Senate Republicans had any chance of passing swiftly.

"If we don't get border security, after many, many years of talk within the United States, I would have no problem doing a shutdown," Trump said during a news conference with visiting Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Asked if he required the full $25 billion the White House has requested to build a wall along the US border with Mexico, as well as his other immigration priorities, in order to avert a shutdown, Trump said he "would always leave room for negotiation."

Trump's tumultuous second year in office

Sunday marked Trump's second anniversary of becoming the 45th president of the US.

When he took the oath of office he announced an "America First" approach to US foreign policy.

And within a week of moving into the White House, the 45th president announced that he would ban the travel of nationals of six Muslim majority countries. Just the first of many controversial decisions to come.

Trump waited five months to make his first trip abroad.

Instead of going to neighbouring Canada or Mexico, like most previous presidents, he chose to travel to the heart of the Islamic world.

In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, he addressed more than 50 regional leaders and moved away from his previous harsh rhetoric on Islam, calling instead for unity in the fight against extremism.