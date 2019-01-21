The Greek parliament is expected to vote on Thursday on a deal to change Macedonia's name to the Republic of North Macedonia amid deep social division and a crisis in centrist political parties.

Lawmakers will debate the draft name-change deal between Greece and Macedonia on Wednesday and Thursday before the vote, the Athens News Agency said Monday.

Macedonia's parliament backed a constitutional revision to change the country's name 10 days ago. But for the deal to go through, the change must also be approved by Greek MPs.

Macedonia is a former Yugoslav republic, but for most Greeks it is the name of their history-rich northern province made famous by Alexander the Great's conquests.

On Monday, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras shared a video clip on Twitter in a bid to convince the sceptics of the benefits of the Prespes Agreement he negotiated with his Macedonian counterpart Zoran Zaev.

"The Prespes Agreement is an historic step not only for our two countries, but also for the whole region, for all of Europe," he wrote in the accompanying tweet.

Violent clashes in Athens

On Sunday, clashes between police and masked protesters left several injured in Athens as tens of thousands demonstrated against the name change.

According to the government, "the incidents were provoked by extremists, members of the Golden Dawn, who attempted to enter parliament".

Seven people arrested on Sunday have been charged, including two Turkish men and a German woman.

Seventeen civilians including journalists and 25 policemen were injured.

The OSCE media freedom representative Harlem Desir on Monday condemned the attacks which appeared to deliberately target journalists.

"I strongly condemn these terrible attacks, and urge the Greek authorities to swiftly investigate them," Desir said in a statement.

"Journalists must be able to work freely and to cover protests and events of public interest without fear."

The OSCE said one group had recognised and attacked foreign correspondent Thomas Iacobi, co-author of a documentary about the far-right Golden Dawn.