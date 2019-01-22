Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrived in Harare late Monday after cutting short his fund-raising trip in order to address the country's economic crisis and crackdown.

Mnangagwa was welcomed at Harare International Airport by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, former army commander who was in charge during the president's week-long absence and when the government launched a widespread clampdown in which 12 people were killed, more shot by troops and others dragged from their homes and beaten, according to human rights groups.

Mnangagwa hugged Chiwenga and chatted with him on the runway for 15 minutes.

The president then told state broadcasting that his trip to Russia and Kazakhstan was fruitful and will benefit Zimbabwe in the long run. During his trip Mnangagwa met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and asked him for a loan.

Sharon Ogunleye reports for TRT World.

Days of unrest

Earlier Monday the government intensified its crackdown on dissent by charging the leader of the country's largest labor organization with subversion, as the courts ruled that the shutdown of the internet was illegal.

Zimbabwe police arrested Japhet Moyo, secretary general of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions, and charged him with subversion for his role in organizing last week's national strike.

The arrest and Mnangagwa's return come after a week of turmoil. During the strike, some people went onto the streets to protest the government's drastic increase in fuel prices.

The government said the demonstrations degenerated into riots, prompting it to launch a sweeping wave of repression. Security forces opened fire on crowds, wounding many bystanders, and went house to house in some neighborhoods, beating up many men, according to witnesses.

Internet blackout

The government also imposed an internet blackout across the country.