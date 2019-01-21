Political jams seem to be all the rage these days. Trump in a standoff with the Democrats over the Mexican border wall; MPs on both sides in the UK parliament who can’t compromise on Brexit; and President Macron’s game of chance with protestors in Paris.

And there is, of course, Trump’s sanctions on Iran which are being felt right across the Middle East, as allies to the Iranians test the US president’s resolve following the US withdrawal from Syria.

Typically, the Lebanese have to replicate everything in the West but the deadlock between the Hezbollah bloc and that of the West’s in Lebanon, should not be taken lightly.

The crisis has far more dire, gargantuan implications – not least for tiny Lebanon but also the entire region. Once again this fledgeling democracy which most US senators couldn’t find on a map of the Middle East is primed to ignite the entire peninsular over the appointment of a single Sunni, pro-Assad minister which Saad Hariri can't accept to be part of a new cabinet.

Of course, that’s a postcard synopsis of the situation which is more complicated and very much a consequence of Trump’s demonisation of Hezbollah, despite the Lebanese government getting Congress to cut the government in Beirut some slack in its greater program to hit Iran and its proxies.

Hezbollah, or rather its paymaster, unpredictably, had no real direction to go rather than to dig its heels in over this new political makeup of a new government although unwittingly the risky subterfuge by Hezbollah may well blow up in its face.

The Iranian-backed Lebanese group doesn’t want a war with Israel, but unfortunately, if the standoff continues, then an economic meltdown in Lebanon will undoubtedly divide the country and create the perfect chaotic scene which Israel craves, to launch a strike.

Military experts tell me that Israel believes it can hit Hezbollah with the help of other groups in Lebanon and a divided country would be a colossus opportunity if ever there was one. Part of that divide which Israel would capitalise on would be an economic one already underway.

Recently a government minister told me that a new war in Lebanon, even before Israel strikes, will be between those who had savings in the bank and those who do not need cash. In other words, the wealthier middle classes and rich from the Christians and Sunnis would see their savings frozen while thousands lose their jobs as an economy grinds to a halt, as banks inevitably go into preservation mode and halt withdrawals – while Hezbollah, which has its cash economy, would be placed in a position of great power over them.

Iran would take advantage of this scenario to win the support of those who want their money back and want security to return to a failed state. This is the reality today in Lebanon.

From Peter to pay Paul