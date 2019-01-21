At least 14 people sailors died off Russia-annexed Crimea in the Black Sea on Monday after two ships were engulfed in flames.

There were 31 crew on the two vessels, which were gas tankers sailing under the Tanzanian flag.

Sixteen of the 31 were Turkish citizens, Turkey's AK Party spokesman Omer Celik said, based on information from the Turkish Embassy in Moscow. At least some of the rest of the crew were Indian nationals, according to preliminary reports.

Russia's Federal Agency for Sea and River Transport said the fire erupted while fuel was being pumped from one tanker to another.

The blaze spread from one ship to the other, prompting the crews to jump overboard, according to Russian news agencies.

"A search-and-rescue operation is underway," said Alexei Kravchenko, spokesman for Russia's Federal Agency for Sea and River Transport.