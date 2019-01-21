Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday rejected calls to delay Britain's departure from the European Union, and said her Plan B was to get her rejected Brexit deal approved by Parliament after securing changes to a contentious Irish border measure.

Outlining what she plans to do after her EU divorce deal was rejected by Parliament last week, May said that she had heeded lawmakers' concerns over an insurance policy known as the "backstop" that is intended to guarantee there are no customs checks along the border between EU member Ireland and the UK's Northern Ireland after Brexit.

TRT World's Assed Baig reports from the English port city of Hull.

May said she would be "talking further this week to colleagues ... to consider how we might meet our obligations to the people of Northern Ireland and Ireland in a way that can command the greatest possible support in the House.

"And I will then take the conclusions of those discussions back to the EU."

The bloc insists that it won't renegotiate the withdrawal agreement.

"This is the text we all invested ourselves in," Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl said at a meeting of EU ministers in Brussels.

British lawmakers are due to debate and vote on May's revised plan — and possible amendments — on January 29, exactly two months before Britain is due to leave the EU.

Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn of the Labour Party said that May's Plan B was just a second attempt to push through her doomed deal.

"This really does feel a bit like 'Groundhog Day,'" he said, referring to the 1993 film starring Bill Murray, in which a weatherman is fated to live out the same day over and over again.

Bones of contention

Britain and the EU sealed a divorce deal in November after months of tense negotiations. But the agreement has been rejected by both sides of Britain's divide over Europe.

Brexit-backing lawmakers say it will leave the UK tethered to the bloc's rules and unable to forge an independent trade policy. Pro-Europeans argue it is inferior to the frictionless economic relationship Britain currently enjoys as an EU member.

After her deal was thrown out last week by a crushing 432-202 vote in Parliament, May said she would consult with lawmakers from all parties to find a new way forward.

But Corbyn called the cross-party meetings a "stunt," and other opposition leaders said the prime minister didn't heed their entreaties to rule out a "no-deal" Brexit and retain close economic ties with the EU.