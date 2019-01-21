If it weren’t for the video of a boy shared on Twitter, no one would have known how police in Pakistan shot dead his parents in cold blood.

“Papa said take money and spare us, but they fired,” nine-year-old Muhammad Umair said from a hospital bed in Lahore on Saturday.

Umair's parents, a 13-year-old sister and a neighbour were killed after the car they were travelling in was fired upon by police in Sahiwal city in the Punjab province.

Initially, authorities claimed they were chasing kidnappers, and a shootout ensued. But witnesses who recorded the incident on their cellphones say they only saw police shooting at the vehicle.

The police later changed their statement saying that the family's neighbour Zeeshan Javaid was linked to the terror organisation Daesh and the car was used in the killing of intelligence officers. They allege that Javaid fired the first shot.

This case is one of the hundreds where, human rights activists say, police have killed unarmed civilians in fake shootouts often under the pretext of killing terrorists.

Just like in many previous cases, the police presented a similar explanation of how the alleged shootout took place: they acted on a tip-off from an intelligence agency, tracked down the suspects who were the first to fire the shots and they had no option but to retaliate.

“It comes down to the question of credibility of our police, which has time and again killed innocent men after labelling them as extremists,” Inam Ur Raheem, a lawyer who represents people unlawfully detained by security forces, told TRT World.

“You hear all the noise around this case because videos and pictures came out on social media. Think about all the other incidents where we didn’t have such evidence. They go mostly unreported.”

Raheem, a retired military officer, says police officers are eager to hunt down militants because of the head money they get as a reward.

According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), more than 3,300 people have been killed in armed 'encounters' with police between 2014 and 2018. The word 'encounter' is commonly used in Pakistan to describe shootouts between police and criminals - many of these are alleged to be staged.

“In my experience, around 70 percent of these shootouts are fake. We never get to know the facts — were the victims even terrorists, were they armed,” says Raheem.

Last year the police’s role in the province of Sindh came under scrutiny after the killing of Naqeeb Ullah Mehsud, an aspiring model who was executed in a staged encounter.

Rao Anwar, a dreaded ‘encounter specialist’, found responsible for that killing hasn’t been put on trial despite all the evidence against him, Jibran Nasir, a lawyer and rights activist, told TRT World.