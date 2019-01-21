Algeria has declared that a presidential election will be held April 18, 2019. The current president, the 81-year old Abdelaziz Bouteflika, has been governing the country for 20 years, the longest-serving head of state the country has seen.

A wheelchair bound president who has been suffering from a stroke since 2013, Bouteflika rarely makes public appearances. He has travelled abroad for treatment and the secrecy surrounding his health has led to rumours about whether he is fit to govern.

The frail president has also had difficulty hosting political guests from foreign countries, such as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, both of whom he was unable to meet. His most recent meeting with a foreign dignitary was when Angela Merkel visited on September 17, 2018.

Bouteflika has until March 2019 to declare whether he wants to seek a fifth term.

Djamel Ould Abbes, Secretary-General of Bouteflika’s party the National Liberation Front (FLN) has declared last year that Bouteflika is the presidential candidate.

Yet the president has not made an official statement whether he will run. The general secretary has left his post in November 2018.

The pro-government parties that comprise a bloc, including the FLN and the National Rally for Democracy (RND), led by Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia, support the candidacy of Bouteflika.