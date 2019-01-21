TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey won’t let Syria safe zone be turned into 'swamp'
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey would take necessary steps in Syria, if promises given by the US are not kept and almost all preparations have been completed for an operation in Syria.
Turkey won’t let Syria safe zone be turned into 'swamp'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting of the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) in the capital Ankara on January 21, 2019. / AA
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
January 21, 2019

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey would never allow implementation of a safe zone in northern Syria that will turn into “a swamp” like northern Iraq.

"We can never allow an implementation of a safe zone [to be established in northern Syria] to be transformed into another swamp against our country," Erdogan said at a meeting in the capital Ankara on Monday.

He said, however, that Ankara was not against the formation of a 30-km safe zone in northern Syria near Turkey’s border, adding the aim of a safe zone should be to keep terrorist organisations away from Turkey's border.

The president said Turkey has “no eye” on Syria's territorial integrity, adding he would also discuss the issue with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow in the upcoming days.

About a possible operation in the region east of the Euphrates River, Erdogan said almost all preparations have been completed and Turkey was ready to start the operation.

“I said this to President Trump, you give us logistical support and we will clean Daesh from the area. We will clean the other terrorists in this area as well,” Erdogan said.

RECOMMENDED

Erdogan said Turkey would start taking necessary measures regarding Syria, if promises are not kept.

“If during the Obama [former US president] period the promises that were given were kept, we would have completed the necessary operations after olive branch and President Trump recognises these problems,” he said.

A mission east of the Euphrates River, which Turkey has been suggesting for months, would follow Turkey's two successful cross-border operations into Syria since 2016 — Operations Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch — meant to eradicate the presence of YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists near Turkey’s borders.

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins has more on the story.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

"Those who have carried out even a slightest attack on our country will pay a heavy price. In particular, Daesh, YPG, PYD, all of them will pay a heavy price," Erdogan said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran