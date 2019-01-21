Hindu devotees are celebrating the festival of Thaipusam, seeking divine blessings with offerings ranging from piercing their bodies with hooks and spears to carrying large floats on a pilgrimage to the Batu Cave temple near the Malaysian capital.

The cave is one of the most popular Tamil shrines outside India, and is dedicated to Hindu god Murugan, and is the focal point of the Thaipusam festival.

The festival is observed on the day of the full moon during the Tamil calendar month of Thai, and celebrated in honour of Murugan.

It is celebrated in a number of countries including Malaysia, Singapore, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Ethnic Indians form close to seven percent of multiracial Malaysia's population.