Hindus celebrate Thaipusam festival across Asia
WORLD
3 MIN READ
Hindus celebrate Thaipusam festival across AsiaHundreds of thousands of Hindus are celebrating the annual Thaipusam festival which sees devotees carrying offerings to places of worship and piercing their skin with hooks and skewers to show devotion to Murugan.
Hindu devotees climb the steps to Batu Caves during Thaipusam in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, January 21, 2019. / Reuters
By Ayşe Nur Dok
January 21, 2019

Hindu devotees are celebrating the festival of Thaipusam, seeking divine blessings with offerings ranging from piercing their bodies with hooks and spears to carrying large floats on a pilgrimage to the Batu Cave temple near the Malaysian capital.

The cave is one of the most popular Tamil shrines outside India, and is dedicated to Hindu god Murugan, and is the focal point of the Thaipusam festival.

The festival is observed on the day of the full moon during the Tamil calendar month of Thai, and celebrated in honour of Murugan.

It is celebrated in a number of countries including Malaysia, Singapore, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Ethnic Indians form close to seven percent of multiracial Malaysia's population.

RECOMMENDED

"It's amazing, I think a lot of Malaysian don't understand devotion towards god so they should experience Thaipusam and try to understand what devotion means to Hindu," said 27-year-old visitor Aishah Abdullah in Kuala Lumpur.

The date of Thaipusam changes every year and is based on the full moon day in the month of Thai in the Hindu calendar. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran