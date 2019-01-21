Israeli strikes that hit several targets in Syria overnight to Monday killed at least 11 pro-regime fighters including two Syrians, a war monitor said.

Israel's military said it had targeted a number of Iranian installations in the country early on Monday, hours after saying it had intercepted a rocket fired from Syrian territory.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a Britain-based monitor, said they were the deadliest Israeli strikes in Syria since May last year.

"Israeli strikes targeting Iranian and Syrian military positions near and south of Damascus killed at least 11 fighters including two Syrians," SOHR chief Rami Abdel Rahman said.

The targets included weapons depots belonging to Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah and Iranian fighters, he said.

Air strikes and ground-to-ground missiles hit several targets around the capital including near the Damascus airport, as well as near the Thaala military airport to the south of the capital, the Observatory said.

Regime says multiple missiles intercepted

Syrian regime air defences destroyed more than 30 cruise missiles and guided bombs during the Israeli strikes, Russia's defence control centre was quoted by Interfax news agency as saying.

Interfax added that the strikes targeting an airport in southeastern Damascus killed four Syrian regime soldiers and wounded six.