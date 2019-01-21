In the United States, Monday is a public holiday to commemorate civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

King dedicated his life to fighting racism in America.

King was 39-years-old at the time of his death, was in Memphis to support striking sanitation workers who were fighting for increased wages and better working conditions.

He was gunned down on a hotel balcony by James Earl Ray, a zealous supporter of segregation, hours before the the second sanitation march was to commence.